Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Rodriguez (shoulder) will undergo an MRI this week to check his recovery progress, after which he could be cleared to resume a throwing program, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republicreports.

The left-hander was shut down from throwing in mid-April after he experienced renewed tightness in his shoulder, but Lovullo said the left-hander has recently been "feeling good." Rodriguez will require a lengthy build-up period before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, so he's likely at least a month away from making his season debut.

