Rodriguez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rodriguez has been slowly working his way back from a left shoulder strain that he suffered in March, but Tuesday's session is a step in the right direction. The southpaw is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list July 26 and he'll look to advance more in his recovery in the coming weeks to attempt to meet that date.