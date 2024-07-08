Rodriguez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rodriguez got the green light to pitch off the mound Tuesday after his MRI on Saturday showed his left shoulder has fully healed. Since the 31-year-old hasn't pitched this season, he will need multiple bullpen sessions before embarking on a rehab assignment. Barring any setbacks, Rodriguez could return from the injured list in late July or early August.