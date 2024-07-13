Rodriguez (shoulder) threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez got up and down twice during the workout in what was his second throwing session of the week. The left-hander has been on the shelf all season with a left let strain and is expected to return from the 60-day injured list in early August.
