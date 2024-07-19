Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Rodriguez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Lovullo indicated the left-hander is likely to throw an additional bullpen after Saturday before progressing to live batting practice. Rodriguez has been on the shelf all season due to a strained shoulder, and he'll likely require a multi-start rehab assignment in the minors before being cleared for his Arizona debut.
