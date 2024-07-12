Rodriguez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Rodriguez threw off a mound for the first time this season Tuesday and recovered well. He's eligible to return from the 60-day injured list on July 26, though he'll almost certainly need a rehab start, making it very unlikely he'll return before August.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Completes bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Throwing off mound Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Follow-up MRI returns clean•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: MRI set for July 6•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Nearing mound work•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Throwing out to 105 feet•