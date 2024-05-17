Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Rodriguez (shoulder) has extended his throwing program out to 60 feet, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Rodriguez had to pause his throwing program in early April due to discomfort in his left shoulder, but the fact that he's extended his throwing distance is an encouraging sign. He was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on April 17, which would make the left-hander eligible to return in mid-June.