Rodriguez (shoulder) has extended his throwing program out to 105 feet, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Rodriguez will also continue to receive imaging on his left shoulder to check his progress. The left-hander is one month into the resumption of a throwing program after he had a setback in mid-April. There remains no timetable for Rodriguez's season debut.
