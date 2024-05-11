Rodriguez (shoulder) began a throwing program out to 45 feet Friday, the Associated Press reports.
A recent MRI on the shoulder showed positive results, and Rodriguez resumed throwing again. The left-hander was on a throwing program in early April but had it paused when he felt discomfort during a bullpen session April 9. Shortly thereafter he was moved to the 60-day injured list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Encouraging MRI results•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Could resume throwing soon•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Shut down from throwing•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Nearing mound work•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Goes on IL•