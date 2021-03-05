Cordero (COVID-19) passed his physical and began participating in team workouts Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old arrived late to camp and subsequently landed on the COVID-19 injured list, but he cleared the league's protocols this week and is now working out with the team. Cordero may need some time to get built up before seeing game action, but he should have enough reps to be ready for Opening Day against the Orioles on April 1.

