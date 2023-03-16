Whitlock (hip) walked one and struck out three over two scoreless relief innings in Wednesday's spring start against Tampa Bay.

Whitlock looked impressive in his spring debut following rehab from hip surgery. While he pitched in relief Wednesday, following five strong innings from Corey Kluber, the right-hander is expected to be a starter in 2023. Whitlock will not be ready for the opening series and could miss up to two April starts, but the positives of his Grapefruit League debut outweigh a couple of missed cold-weather starts.