Whitlock (oblique) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Whitlock emerged from the session without issue and will embark on a throwing program. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, "it's just the beginning," when discussing the right-hander's status. Whitlock was placed on the injured list April 17 and seemingly would need at least one rehab start.

