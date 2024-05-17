Whitlock (oblique) reported soreness in his left elbow following his rehab start at Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Whitlock performed well during his outing Wednesday, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out five batters, but his elbow may cause his return to the Red Sox to be postponed. The 27-year-old righty will be examined by team doctors in Boston on Monday, at which point more information on his status will be available.