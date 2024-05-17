Whitlock (oblique) reported soreness in his left elbow following his rehab start at Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Whitlock performed well during his outing Wednesday, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out five batters, but his elbow may cause his return to the Red Sox to be postponed. The 27-year-old righty will be examined by team doctors in Boston on Monday, at which point more information on his status will be available.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Exceptional in rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Could need just one rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Set to face hitters•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Throws bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Slated for mound work•