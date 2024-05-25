Whitlock said Saturday that he is expecting to undergo an internal brace procedure for his right elbow, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Whitlock is set to meet with Dr. Jeff Dugas on Wednesday, the same surgeon who performed Tommy John surgery on the right-hander in 2019, per McCaffery. Whitlock appears optimistic that he'll avoid another Tommy John surgery and will be able to make a full recovery ahead of the 2025 season, but official word on his type of surgery won't be known until after he meets with Dr. Dugas on Wednesday. Whitlock made four starts for the Red Sox before landing on the 15-day injured list April 17 with a left oblique strain, and the 27-year-old was later pulled off his rehab assignment after sustaining damage to the UCL in his right elbow.