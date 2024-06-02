The Red Sox transferred Whitlock (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

The transaction is merely a procedural move to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder/outfielder Jamie Westbrook, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Worcester ahead of Sunday's game against the Tigers. Whitlock is already slated to miss the remainder of the season after he underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right elbow earlier in the week. He's expected to make a full recovery in 10-to-12 months, making it likely that he opens the 2025 season on the shelf.