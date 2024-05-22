Whitlock is scheduled to visit Dr. Jeff Dugas in Birmingham, Ala. on May 30, at which point a decision will be made whether he'll require surgery to address his right elbow sprain, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Whitlock was originally placed on the 15-day injured list April 17 with a left oblique strain, but the health of his pitching elbow is now the Red Sox's chief concern after he sustained the injury in his lone rehab start for Triple-A Worcester last Wednesday. He's reportedly dealing with damage to his UCL, so while the early expectation is that he'll need some kind of procedure to address the injury, he'll first consult with Dr. Dugas to see if rest and rehab is a viable treatment plan. Even if Whitlock is able to avoid surgery, he's still likely looking at an extended absence and likely won't be ready to rejoin the Red Sox until the second half of the season even in a best-case scenario.