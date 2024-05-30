Share Video

Whitlock (elbow) will undergo internal brace surgery Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox haven't laid out an official timeline for Whitlock's return, but the 27-year-old righty has expressed optimism that he will be able to return for the start of the 2025 season. He will close the book on 2024 with a 1.96 ERA and 1.15 WHIP alongside a 17:7 K:BB through 18.1 innings over four starts.

