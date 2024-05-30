Whitlock (elbow) will undergo internal brace surgery Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox haven't laid out an official timeline for Whitlock's return, but the 27-year-old righty has expressed optimism that he will be able to return for the start of the 2025 season. He will close the book on 2024 with a 1.96 ERA and 1.15 WHIP alongside a 17:7 K:BB through 18.1 innings over four starts.