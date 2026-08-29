Whitlock struck out one over a scoreless inning and picked up a hold in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader.

Whitlock was reinstated from the injured list Saturday and put to work immediately in the eighth inning of a close game. The Red Sox led 2-0 at the time, which fits his role as a setup reliever for closer Aroldis Chapman, and picked up his 22nd hold. It turns out the closer wasn't need as Boston scored four times in the top of the ninth. Whitlock entered the game with a 1.21 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with a 32:1 K:BB over his previous 31 outings (29.2 innings).