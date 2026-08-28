The Red Sox are expected to activate Whitlock (elbow) from the injured list before one of the games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Whitlock landed on the injured list Aug. 13 with right elbow inflammation, but he's made a quick recovery and won't need to spend any time in the minors before rejoining Boston's bullpen. The 30-year-old has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career while working as the Sox's premier setup man this year, posting a 2.05 ERA and 0.89 WHIP alongside a 49:7 K:BB across 44 innings.