Whitlock allowed a walk in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Whitlock hasn't been charged with a run over his last 6.2 innings, picking up two saves, four holds and a blown save in that span. He got the save chance after the Red Sox took the lead in the eighth inning. Aroldis Chapman was deemed unavailable to due a lat issue, which the Red Sox are approaching with caution. Whitlock has thrived as a reliever this year with a 1.78 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 58:8 K:BB while adding four saves, 25 holds and four blown saves over 50.2 innings. He should be in line for more save chances if they arise before Chapman is cleared to return to the mound.