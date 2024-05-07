Share Video

Whitlock (oblique) will throw live batting practice Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Assuming all goes well during his live BP session, Whitlock will move onto a rehab assignment next week, though it's unclear if he will require more than one start in the minors. The 27-year-old right-hander has been on the injured list since April 17 and just began his throwing program Saturday.

