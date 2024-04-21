Whitlock (oblique) played catch Saturday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Whitlock was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with what was described at the time as a low-grade strain. It's unclear if he'll require more than the 15 days or when Whitlock will advance to pitching off a mound.
