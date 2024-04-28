Whitlock (oblique) has not thrown off a mound yet in his recovery, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Whitlock has been on the 15-day injured list with an oblique injury since April 17, but he doesn't appear to be nearing a return quite yet. Manager Alex Cora said Sunday that the right-hander is "feeling better" but he "still feels it" in regards to his left oblique strain, barring the 27-year-old from progressing with any mound work. Chase Anderson was asked to start Thursday against the Guardians and with Whitlock still unavailable, Anderson could stay in the rotation for the time being.