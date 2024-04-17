The Red Sox placed Whitlock on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Whitlock suffered the injury during Tuesday's start against the Guardians. Manager Alex Cora suggested that Whitlock is dealing with a low-grade strain, and the Red Sox are hopeful that the right-hander will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible. It's not yet clear who will take Whitlock's spot in the rotation, but Chase Anderson is a candidate.