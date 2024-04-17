Share Video

Link copied!

Whitlock was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians due to left oblique tightness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Whitlock had given up two runs across four innings before Joely Rodriguez relieved him out of the bullpen. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the right-hander will presumably undergo imaging to determine whether or not he'll be required to miss his next turn through the rotation.

More News