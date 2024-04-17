Whitlock (oblique) said he was removed from Tuesday's game against Cleveland as a precaution, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Whitlock's oblique started bothering him during the third inning, and he was later removed from the game after pitching four frames. He also noted that his injury doesn't feel like something that will bother him enough to keep him from making his start -- tentatively scheduled for Sunday -- but the Sox will continue to monitor his condition until then.