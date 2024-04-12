Whitlock allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Thursday.

Whitlock held the Orioles scoreless until Colton Cowser belted a solo shot off him in the fifth inning. That was the only run Whitlock allowed in the outing, but he ended up with a no-decision due to a late Baltimore rally. The right-hander has allowed one or zero runs in each of his three starts so far this season, though he's yet to go beyond five frames. Overall, Whitlock's 1.26 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB across 14.1 frames have made for a strong beginning to his first season as a full-time starter.