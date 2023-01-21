Whitlock (hip) has begun throwing off the mound, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Whitlock is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right hip. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that he's on track for an on-time return, and the right-hander is expected to open the season as a member of the Boston rotation.
