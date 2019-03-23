Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Retreats to minor-league camp
The Red Sox assigned Hernandez to their minor-league camp Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley and Mookie Betts locked in as Boston's everyday starters in the outfield and designated hitter J.D. Martinez available to fill in at one of the corner spots as needed, there wasn't much of a need to keep Hernandez on hand as a depth option. Hernandez logged a career-high 451 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Giants a season ago, but he'll have trouble coming anywhere close to that level of playing time in 2019 unless multiple injuries deplete the Boston outfield.
