Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Back in Saturday's lineup

Ramirez (wrist) will play first base and bat third against Baltimore on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ramirez was held out of Friday's contest after suffering a right wrist contusion during Thursday's series finale against the Yankees. There didn't appear to be too much concern heading into this weekend, and that seems to be justified as Ramirez is back in the lineup after missing just one game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories