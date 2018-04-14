Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Back in Saturday's lineup
Ramirez (wrist) will play first base and bat third against Baltimore on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Ramirez was held out of Friday's contest after suffering a right wrist contusion during Thursday's series finale against the Yankees. There didn't appear to be too much concern heading into this weekend, and that seems to be justified as Ramirez is back in the lineup after missing just one game.
