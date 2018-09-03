Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Not starting Monday
Bradley is not starting Monday in Atlanta, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
With the game being played in a National League park, J.D. Martinez will move out to to right field, bumping Mookie Betts to center. The Red Sox play two more games in Atlanta, so Bradley could sit again, though the team could choose to give days off to two other outfielders.
