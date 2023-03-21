Paxton (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Paxton returned to the mound with a bullpen session Saturday and it's a good sign that he was ready for another one three days later. The left-hander will not be ready for Opening Day due to a right hamstring strain, but he's trending toward a return sometime in April if he continues to progress.
