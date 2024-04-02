Paxton (1-0) earned the win over San Francisco on Monday, pitching five shutout innings during which he allowed four hits and five walks while striking out five batters.

Paxton put quite a bit of traffic on the basepaths due largely to his five free passes, but he held the Giants to an 0-for-4 mark with runners in scoring position to escape without allowing any runs. The veteran hurler has been troubled by injuries in recent campaigns but looked completely healthy in his 2024 debut, tossing 97 pitches. Paxton hasn't completed more than 100 innings or posted better than a 4.50 ERA since 2019, so he's far from a sure bet to be a reliable starter for the entirety of the campaign, but he appears to have a set spot at the back of the Dodgers' rotation for the time being.