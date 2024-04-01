Paxton is scheduled to start Monday's series opener versus the Giants at Dodger Stadium.

The oft-injured southpaw has opened both of the past two seasons on the injured list, but he made it out of spring training unscathed and is set to make his Dodgers debut Monday as the team's No. 5 starter. Paxton, who received a $2 million bonus by virtue of being included on the Opening Day roster, will now be guaranteed $9 million in 2023 and can pocket up to $4 million in incentives based on number of games started. The 35-year-old built up to five innings and 80 pitches in his final spring start March 26, so he should be capable of working deep enough into Monday's outing to qualify for a win.