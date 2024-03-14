Paxton isn't expected to join the Dodgers for their season-opening two-game set against the Padres in South Korea, though he's physically fine, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Paxton isn't dealing with any sort of injury, but he wouldn't be pitching in any capacity for either of the two games in Seoul, so the Dodgers are opting to have him work on building up at home rather than making the long trip overseas. Though an unspecified health issue resulted in a reduction of the guaranteed portion of the contract Paxton signed with Los Angeles in January, the left-hander has looked healthy while getting in limited work this spring, allowing just one run on two hits with a 7:2 K:BB over four innings. Paxton is lined up for a spot at the back of the Dodgers' rotation for the upcoming campaign.