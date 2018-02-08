Ockimey posted a .274/.385/.436/.820 line with 14 homers, 27 doubles, two triples and 74 RBIs over 131 games in 2017 between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland.

Ockimey's power potential jumps out; he's hit 32 home runs over the last seasons, but the highlight in 2017 was being a consistent hitter from April to September. The 22-year-old first baseman didn't experience a second-half drop as he did in 2016 and there was more use of all fields (2017 spray chart v. 2016 spray chart). First base-only prospects are not in vogue among fantasy players, but Ockimey's power is intriguing. There isn't a long-term first base solution in place at the major league level, so Ockimey is a prospect of interest in Boston's organization. He's expected to begin the season in Portland and will be in a position to hit the majors by 2019.