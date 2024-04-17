Yoshida isn't in the Red Sox's lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Yoshida will get a chance to clear his head Wednesday after going 0-for-10 across the first two games of the series. His absence will move Rafael Devers into the DH spot while Pablo Reyes starts at third base and bats eighth.
