Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Yoshida (hand) will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Yoshida had been set to undergo an MRI after jamming his left hand during Sunday's game versus the Cubs. While the results of that exam aren't known, the injury is evidently bad enough to result in an IL stint, which will likely be made official shortly before Wednesday's game against the Giants. First baseman Dominic Smith is reportedly set to sign a major-league deal with the Red Sox, so he'll presumably take Yoshida's spot on the 26-man active roster.