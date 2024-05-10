Yoshida got a third opinion on his left thumb and said Friday that the injury wouldn't require surgery, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Yoshida is battling a strained left thumb and, up until this point, surgery was not off the table. After seeing his third specialist, it's been decided that he'll be able to go straight into rehab without undergoing a procedure. While he technically became eligible to return from the injured list Friday, it seems as though Yoshida is isn't on the cusp of being activated.