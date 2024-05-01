The Red Sox placed Yoshida on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left thumb strain, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
MRI results revealed a strain in Yoshida's left thumb after he jammed his hand during Sunday's game against the Cubs, and there is no telling whether or not the 30-year-old outfielder will be able to return when eligible May 10. The newly-signed Dominic Smith will take Yoshida's place on the active roster.
