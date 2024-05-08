Yoshida is still experiencing discomfort in his left thumb and will be examined by a specialist Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Yoshida could receive additional opinions, noting Wednesday that he's been told he's dealing with "a rare injury" and is still figuring out the best way to proceed with his recovery. He's been out for all of May with the injury, and a timetable for his return from the 10-day injured list remains up in the air.
