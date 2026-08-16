Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Shelved with hamstring strain

The Red Sox placed Yoshida (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hamstring strain.

Boston recalled catcher/designated hitter Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester to join the active roster as a replacement for Yoshida, who is likely to be shelved into September while he recovers from the left hamstring strain he sustained during Saturday's 4-0 win over the Pirates. Adley Rutschman will serve as Boston's designated hitter in place of Yoshida in Sunday's series finale, but interim manager Chad Tracy could elect to rotate in a number of players at that spot in the lineup while Yoshida is on the mend.