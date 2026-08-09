Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Battling illness

Yoshida is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics due to an illness, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said that a bug has been making its way around the clubhouse, and Yoshida appears to be the latest victim. Though Yoshida will remain out of the starting nine for a second straight game, he may have been on the bench anyway even if fully healthy since the Red Sox are giving Wilyer Abreu a day off from playing right field while he manages a calf issue but keeping his bat in the lineup at designated hitter.