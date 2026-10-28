Yoshida is unlikely to return to the Red Sox next season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida had a solid showing offensively in 2026 when healthy, slashing .274/.347/.399 with five home runs and a 28:33 BB:K over 87 contests. However, Yoshida is basically unplayable in the outfield, and the Red Sox are already well-stocked with outfielders, anyway. The 33-year-old is owed $18 million in 2027 in his final year under contract, and the Red Sox might be willing to just eat that contract if they're unable to find a trade partner.