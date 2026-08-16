Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Headed for IL

The Red Sox are expected to place Yoshida (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Pirates, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston intends to call up Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester to join the active roster as a replacement for Yoshida, who strained his left hamstring while legging out a double during Saturday's 4-0 win. Per MLB.com, the Red Sox are planning for Yoshida to miss more than the minimum 10 days, with the 33-year-old unlikely to return until September. Gasper could be an option to take over Yoshida's role as the primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching, though interim manager Chad Tracy may prefer to rotate a number of different players in that lineup spot.