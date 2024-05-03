Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Yoshida will get a second opinion on his strained left thumb, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cora previously said Thursday that Yoshida may need to undergo surgery on his thumb after straining it during Sunday's win over the Cubs, but the 30-year-old will wait to hear from another doctor before determining the best course of action. Yoshida has slashed .275/.348/.388 with 11 RBI across 89 plate appearances this season, and an update on his status should be available within the next several days.