Yoshida (hand) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Yoshida jammed his left hand during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs and was not listed in the Red Sox lineup Tuesday. While he's technically active for the contest, he's unlikely to play. Fantasy managers should have a better idea about the severity of the injury after the results of Wednesday's MRI come back. In the meantime, Tyler O'Neill should handle DH duties.