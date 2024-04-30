Yoshida (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants , Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 30-year-old suffered a left hand injury during Sunday's win over the Cubs and needs a bit more time to recover coming off Monday's scheduled team day. It's unclear if Yoshida will be available off the bench, and he should be considered day-to-day. Tyler O'Neill will receive a turn at designated hitter while Rob Refsnyder starts in left field.