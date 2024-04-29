Yoshida exited Sunday's 6-5 win over the Cubs in the sixth inning due to a left hand injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Yoshida jammed his left hand on a groundout in his first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning, ultimately leaving the game after the top of the sixth inning. Considering the outfielder was able remain in the game as long as he did and even record a hit in his second at-bat, it's possible that the injury is minor. The team will determine if he needs x-rays during Monday's off day and he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.