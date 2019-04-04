Barnes (1-0) entered Wednesday's game in the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings in a 6-3 victory over Oakland.

Barnes was called on in a high-leverage spot and struck out Khris Davis with a nasty curveball. He went on to pitch a scoreless eighth inning and was the pitcher of record when Boston went ahead in the ninth. Manager Alex Cora will apparently use Barnes in non-save situations that the manager deems important, regardless of the inning. Ryan Brasier earned the save.

