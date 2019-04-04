Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Used in non-save situation
Barnes (1-0) entered Wednesday's game in the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings in a 6-3 victory over Oakland.
Barnes was called on in a high-leverage spot and struck out Khris Davis with a nasty curveball. He went on to pitch a scoreless eighth inning and was the pitcher of record when Boston went ahead in the ninth. Manager Alex Cora will apparently use Barnes in non-save situations that the manager deems important, regardless of the inning. Ryan Brasier earned the save.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...